Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian bombing kills 18 in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said on Monday that Russian forces had ‌bombed a village in southeastern Zaporihzhia region, killing 18 people and injuring five.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, ‌said Russian forces initially dropped aerial bombs ‌on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha, used for distributing humanitarian assistance. "After the first air ⁠strike, ​there ⁠was a repeat strike with nine more bombs, directly ⁠on the shelter where people were gathered," Zelenskiy ​wrote.

"The Russians could not have been ⁠unaware that every week residents who have remained in ⁠Komyshuvakha ​were receiving assistance aid right there. This is yet further proof that Russia ⁠does not want any kind of de-escalation, ⁠any ⁠real justice." The villages lies southeast of the region's main city, also called Zaporizhzhia.