Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian bombing kills 18 in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had bombed a village in southeastern Zaporihzhia region, killing 18 people and injuring five.
Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces initially dropped aerial bombs on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha, used for distributing humanitarian assistance. "After the first air strike, there was a repeat strike with nine more bombs, directly on the shelter where people were gathered," Zelenskiy wrote.
"The Russians could not have been unaware that every week residents who have remained in Komyshuvakha were receiving assistance aid right there. This is yet further proof that Russia does not want any kind of de-escalation, any real justice." The villages lies southeast of the region's main city, also called Zaporizhzhia.