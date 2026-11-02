Soccer-Tenerife match abandoned after player collapses

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 22:49 IST
Soccer-Tenerife match abandoned after player collapses

Tenerife's Spanish second-tier match ​against Andorra was abandoned ​on Monday after ‌striker Jesus ​de Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, with ‌local media reporting he suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to hospital.

The score was 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time ‌when Owono charged towards the centre circle to clear a ‌long ball and appeared to strike De Miguel in the chest with his knee. De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams desperately ⁠signalled ​for medical assistance. ⁠Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated the Tenerife ⁠forward on the pitch for more than five minutes while distressed ​players watched, several of his teammates in tears, before he ⁠was taken to hospital in an ambulance. According to multiple local media reports, ⁠De ​Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by emergency personnel en route to Nuestra ⁠Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital.

The reports said he was ⁠in a ⁠stable condition but remained unconscious in the hospital's emergency department.

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