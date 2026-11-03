North Korea says claims linking it to Binance heist are 'absurd rhetoric,' KCNA says

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 03:36 IST
North Korea says claims linking it to Binance heist are 'absurd rhetoric,' KCNA says

‌North Korea ​said on Tuesday claims by the US that it was behind the cryptocurrency ‌heist from the Binance platform is "absurd rhetoric" that is nothing new, state news agency KCNA said.

The FBI said at the weekend ‌that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more ‌than $6 billion in virtual assets from the Binance exchange in what could be the largest-ever financial heist. "The FBI is trying to brand the DPRK ⁠as ​a 'cyber criminal state,' ⁠claiming that it obtained information that a hacking organization 'supported' by the DPRK ⁠was involved in the incident," KCNA quoted Kim Yo Jong, a ​ruling party official as saying.

Kim is the influential sister of ⁠the country's leader Kim Jong Un. DPRK is a short form for ⁠the ​Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "But the US assertion is an absurd rhetoric and nothing new," Kim said.

"It is a ⁠grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads the ⁠international public ⁠opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our ‌deeds," she said.

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