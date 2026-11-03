US senator wants 'full accounting' of Air Force One White House flyover

US Senator Tammy Duckworth, the top Democrat on a subcommittee that oversees aviation regulation, asked government agencies on Monday ‌for a full accounting of why they allowed a White House flyover last week by the presidential airplane in what she said was a "dangerous stunt." The flyover, part of a children's Halloween party attended by President Donald Trump on Thursday, forced a temporary halt to traffic at Reagan Washington National Airport that delayed flights, while city ‌lawmakers voiced concerns that residents, officials and the airport received only 15 minutes' notice.

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat whose subcommittee oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, ‌said flight-tracking data showed the aircraft made two passes on Thursday over the White House between roughly 400 and 1,000 feet (122 to 305 meters) and close to the top of the Washington Monument. She said the plane — a Qatari-donated interim presidential aircraft — was below the minimum safe altitude required by the FAA.

"A serious president would be bringing costs down," Duckworth wrote in a letter to ⁠the agencies. "This ​one is busy showing off his toys, ⁠putting on full display how wildly out of touch he is with the needs of the American people." She asked the FAA, the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and ⁠Budget to respond to detailed questions about the cost and limited public notice, while asking the Pentagon if the flight was approved for training and what objective it might have ​achieved.

Duckworth also asked FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford when the agency was notified and what minimum altitude it authorized. "The FAA followed all necessary ⁠protocols to ensure the safety of Washington, D.C. residents," the White House said, adding the flyover "brought joy and excitement to all those celebrating Halloween at the White House and to many nearby who got ⁠to ​enjoy the spectacle."

Trump is a fan of Air Force One flyovers and they often happen at sporting events he is attending. The Pentagon and FAA said they would respond directly to Duckworth. The FAA said the flight was coordinated with the agency.

The plane is designated Air Force One when Trump ⁠is on board. The District of Columbia city council said the limited notice of the flyover "startled many, including us."

Airline officials said they had less than an ⁠hour's notice. Some people flying to Washington reported ⁠their planes were forced to circle or that they faced delays due to the flyover. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, said 26% of departing flights and 17% of arriving flights at Reagan National Airport were delayed on Thursday — or 202 ‌in total. Most of ‌those delays were tied to the airport disruption.