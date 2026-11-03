Motor racing-Russell says it was just not his year, congratulates Antonelli

George Russell spoke "from the heart" on Monday, saying ​2026 was just not his year and ​congratulating Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli ‌on becoming ​Formula One's youngest champion. The Briton was excused media duties after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, with team boss Toto Wolff saying ‌the driver was "distraught" at how his afternoon had unfolded.

Russell made a good start on the front row before the car suddenly slowed, costing him several places. He finished sixth with Wolff saying ‌the team had let him down. "This season started off exactly how I had hoped but ‌it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances," he said on Instagram.

"It's been the first proper season of my career where I've had more bad days than good. Has it been tough to deal with? ⁠Yes, very. ​Has it been tough ⁠to myself up week in, week out? Yes, very. "Confusion at times? Often. All I know is that I've given ⁠it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year."

Russell started the year as the ​bookmakers' title favourite, a race winner and the more experienced driver at Mercedes with ⁠20-year-old Antonelli in only his second season. Instead, the Italian -- his country's first champion in 73 years -- has won nine ⁠races ​to Russell's three and clinched the title with four rounds to spare.

"I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season," said Russell. "You truly deserve the ⁠championship. "Now, all I can promise is that for the rest of this season, and into ⁠the next one, I ⁠will be giving my absolute all to rediscover the performance I have been capable of producing for the majority of my career and fingers ‌crossed a ‌little bit of luck returns."