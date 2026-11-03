Automakers back US rollback of fuel economy rules
A group representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers on Monday backed the Trump administration in a legal challenge to its sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards filed by California and other states.
Last month, the US Transportation Department said it was finalizing a fleet wide fuel economy average of 34.9 miles per gallon (14.7 km per liter) by 2031, down from 50.4 miles per gallon (21.4 km per liter) that had been approved under then President Joe Biden in 2024.