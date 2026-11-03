Automakers back US rollback of fuel economy rules

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 04:38 IST
Automakers back US rollback of fuel economy rules

​A ​group representing General ‌Motors, Toyota, ​Volkswagen and other major automakers ‌on Monday backed the Trump administration in a legal challenge to ‌its sharply lower vehicle ‌fuel economy standards filed by California and other states.

Last month, ⁠the ​US ⁠Transportation Department said it was finalizing ⁠a fleet wide fuel economy ​average of 34.9 miles per gallon (14.7 ⁠km per liter) by ⁠2031, ​down from 50.4 miles per gallon (21.4 km per ⁠liter) that had been approved ⁠under ⁠then President Joe Biden in 2024.

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