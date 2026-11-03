Latvia warns of airspace threat, says NATO jets activated
Latvia's armed forces warned on Monday of a threat in the airspace affecting two regions of the Baltic country and said NATO air policing fighter jets had been activated.
Latvia's armed forces warned on Monday of a threat in the airspace affecting two regions of the Baltic country and said NATO air policing fighter jets had been activated.
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