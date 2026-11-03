The National Transportation Safety Board said ​on Monday a Learjet 60 that crashed on ​Sunday in a residential area ‌in Palm ​Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board, may have broken up before hitting the ground at high speed.

The private Bombardier-made jet ‌had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were occurring in the area where it went down. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, posting on X, highlighted the harrowing experience ‌of those on the aircraft, including the 20-year-old copilot.

"She was doing her job, communicating with (air ‌traffic control) right to the end in a terrifying situation," Isaacman wrote. "She likely knew before many of those calls that she was going to die." A jet can break up in midair at very high rates of descent, subjecting passengers to extreme ⁠physical forces.

Videos ​on social media showed ⁠the jet slamming into the ground next to a road and exploding. The pilots reported ice at 35,000 feet (10,668 m) ⁠but then reported the plane was descending at a rate of 10,000 feet per minute, which quickly increased to 22,000 ​feet per minute. "The weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation," NTSB board member ⁠Tom Chapman said. Maintenance records indicate a cockpit voice recorder was installed on the jet, but investigators do not know whether ⁠it ​was still on board, he added.

The crash left a massive crater by the road near the entrance to a mobile home park, which was partially filled with water because of the severe ⁠storms, Chapman said. "We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact," ⁠he said. "We may ⁠find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site."

TMZ identified the passengers as a Texas tech entrepreneur and his family, a nanny ‌and two ‌close friends, along with two pilots.