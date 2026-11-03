US to mediate trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week, US envoy says

The United States will bring together ​delegations from Ukraine and ‌Russia in ​Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, US envoy Steve ‌Witkoff said on Monday. US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the long-running conflict before the winter sets in. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before ‌the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Witkoff, in a social ‌media post, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover "post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war." Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the lead US negotiators, are expected to represent the US in ⁠Abu Dhabi, ​a senior US ⁠official told Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a new round of trilateral talks after meeting Witkoff in ⁠St Petersburg two weeks ago in the latest US push to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict since ​World War Two. The US official said American negotiators will meet at the working ⁠level this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the European Union and NATO ⁠to ​discuss "Ukraine’s security guarantees, Europe’s future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine’s reconstruction."

The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties and "reflect President ⁠Trump’s continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine." Ukraine and Russia remain ⁠far apart ⁠when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal, though Trump has recently intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike some ‌kind of agreement.

(Reporting ‌By Steve Holland; editing by Michelle Nichols; editing ​by Lincoln Feast.)