Berlin expropriation plans hurt Germany as business location, Merz says
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that Berlin's expropriation plans were having repercussions across Germany and on capital markets, warning they would cause "enormous damage" to Germany as a business location. "If apartments are nationalised, not only will property investors demand their money back, but it will also cause massive damage to the business location as a whole," Merz said at an event held by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
He added the federal government had finalized a draft bill against expropriation, but questions remained over what level of market-value compensation would be required.