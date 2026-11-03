Berlin expropriation plans hurt Germany as business location, Merz says

​German Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz said ‌on Tuesday ​that Berlin's expropriation plans were having repercussions ‌across Germany and on capital markets, warning they would cause "enormous damage" to ‌Germany as a business location. "If apartments ‌are nationalised, not only will property investors demand their money back, but ⁠it ​will ⁠also cause massive damage to the business ⁠location as a whole," Merz said at ​an event held by the ⁠German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

He ⁠added ​the federal government had finalized a draft bill against ⁠expropriation, but questions remained over what ⁠level ⁠of market-value compensation would be required.