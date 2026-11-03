Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid hits 10 regions, Kyiv says

​A Russian ​attack ‌on Ukraine's ​energy system overnight inflicted severe ‌damage on facilities in 10 regions, with the Kharkiv, ‌Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions ‌among the worst hit, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov ⁠said ​on Tuesday.

Emergency ⁠power outages were in place ⁠in the capital Kyiv and ​the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, ⁠Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions ⁠because ​of equipment damage and a drop ⁠in voltage in the high-voltage ⁠grid, ⁠Nekrasov said on Telegram.