Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid hits 10 regions, Kyiv says
A Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system overnight inflicted severe damage on facilities in 10 regions, with the Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions among the worst hit, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Tuesday.
Emergency power outages were in place in the capital Kyiv and the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions because of equipment damage and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid, Nekrasov said on Telegram.