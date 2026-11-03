Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026

​US President ​Donald Trump on Tuesday ‌said he ​made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‌and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of ‌this year.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox and ‌Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this US ⁠funding ​to ⁠Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans. "Now, as far ⁠as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made ​a deal that we give Israel $4 billion ⁠a year, and we made a deal months ago ⁠that ​we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.

"We've already agreed that by ⁠the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. ⁠Now ⁠we'll help Israel if they need it."