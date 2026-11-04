Mexico reaches agreement with Michoacan avocado producers to resume US exports
Mexico Agriculture Minister Columba Lopez said on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with avocado producers in the state of Michoacan to resume exports to the US after a conflict over prices.
• Columba told a press conference that an agreement was reached late Tuesday to restart shipments from Michoacan on Thursday • The avocado export program was partially paused "a little over a week" due to a stoppage by a small group of growers, the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association told Reuters
• It was not immediately clear how many shipments had been affected by the stoppage • On Sunday, authorities in Michoacan confirmed the presence of the avocado seed weevil pest among large volumes of avocados due for international export, and local producers reportedly destroyed up to 52 tons of avocados
The weevil "is not affecting the exports from Michoacan and Jalisco," the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association added • Michoacan and Jalisco are the two Mexican states authorized to export avocados to the US market
• Spokespeople for Michoacan's government, Mexico's Agriculture Ministry and the US embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment ( Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Natalia Siniawski)