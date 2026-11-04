Mexico reaches agreement with Michoacan avocado producers to resume US exports

Mexico Agriculture Minister ​Columba Lopez said on ​Wednesday that an agreement ‌has been reached ​with avocado producers in the state of Michoacan to resume exports to the ‌US after a conflict over prices.

• Columba told a press conference that an agreement was reached late Tuesday to restart shipments from ‌Michoacan on Thursday • The avocado export program was partially paused "a ‌little over a week" due to a stoppage by a small group of growers, the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association told Reuters

• It was not ⁠immediately clear ​how many ⁠shipments had been affected by the stoppage • On Sunday, authorities in Michoacan confirmed ⁠the presence of the avocado seed weevil pest among large volumes of ​avocados due for international export, and local producers reportedly destroyed up ⁠to 52 tons of avocados

The weevil "is not affecting the exports from Michoacan ⁠and Jalisco," ​the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association added • Michoacan and Jalisco are the two Mexican states authorized to export avocados ⁠to the US market

• Spokespeople for Michoacan's government, Mexico's Agriculture Ministry and ⁠the ⁠US embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment ( Reporting by Ana Isabel ‌Martinez, ‌Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison; Editing ​by Natalia Siniawski)