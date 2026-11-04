Mexico reaches agreement with Michoacan avocado producers to resume US exports

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 21:15 IST
Mexico reaches agreement with Michoacan avocado producers to resume US exports

Mexico Agriculture Minister ​Columba Lopez said on ​Wednesday that an agreement ‌has been reached ​with avocado producers in the state of Michoacan to resume exports to the ‌US after a conflict over prices.

• Columba told a press conference that an agreement was reached late Tuesday to restart shipments from ‌Michoacan on Thursday • The avocado export program was partially paused "a ‌little over a week" due to a stoppage by a small group of growers, the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association told Reuters

• It was not ⁠immediately clear ​how many ⁠shipments had been affected by the stoppage • On Sunday, authorities in Michoacan confirmed ⁠the presence of the avocado seed weevil pest among large volumes of ​avocados due for international export, and local producers reportedly destroyed up ⁠to 52 tons of avocados

The weevil "is not affecting the exports from Michoacan ⁠and Jalisco," ​the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association added • Michoacan and Jalisco are the two Mexican states authorized to export avocados ⁠to the US market

• Spokespeople for Michoacan's government, Mexico's Agriculture Ministry and ⁠the ⁠US embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment ( Reporting by Ana Isabel ‌Martinez, ‌Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison; Editing ​by Natalia Siniawski)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026