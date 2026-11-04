US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post

​US House of Representatives ‌Speaker Mike ​Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader, ‌following the loss of his Republican majority in this week's midterm elections, a source said on Wednesday. Johnson, who ‌has struggled to maintain control of a ‌narrow 218-214 Republican majority since becoming speaker three years ago, announced his decision to staff on Wednesday morning, according to a ⁠person ​familiar with ⁠the matter.

The Louisiana Republican spent much of the 2026 ⁠midterm campaign insisting that Republicans would expand their House majority, ​only to see Democrats take control of ⁠both the House and Senate on Tuesday in a sweeping ⁠repudiation ​of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump. It was unclear who would emerge as House Republican ⁠leader in an internal party election expected next week. ⁠Conservative Jim Jordan ⁠of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy later on Wednesday.