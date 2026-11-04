US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 21:07 IST
US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post

​US House of Representatives ‌Speaker Mike ​Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader, ‌following the loss of his Republican majority in this week's midterm elections, a source said on Wednesday. Johnson, who ‌has struggled to maintain control of a ‌narrow 218-214 Republican majority since becoming speaker three years ago, announced his decision to staff on Wednesday morning, according to a ⁠person ​familiar with ⁠the matter.

The Louisiana Republican spent much of the 2026 ⁠midterm campaign insisting that Republicans would expand their House majority, ​only to see Democrats take control of ⁠both the House and Senate on Tuesday in a sweeping ⁠repudiation ​of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump. It was unclear who would emerge as House Republican ⁠leader in an internal party election expected next week. ⁠Conservative Jim Jordan ⁠of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy later on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026