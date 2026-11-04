US Midterms: CBS projects blue wave hitting Texas, Dems lead gubernatorial, Senate races

Democrats have made significant early gains in traditionally Republican Texas, with both the Senate and gubernatorial races leaning in their favour, according to projections by CBS News, signalling a potential political shift in the Lone Star State during the 2026 US midterm elections.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:11 IST
US Midterms: CBS projects blue wave hitting Texas, Dems lead gubernatorial, Senate races
Democratic Senate candidate from Texas James Talarico (Photo/@jamestalarico). Image Credit: ANI

Democrats have made significant early gains in traditionally Republican Texas, with both the Senate and gubernatorial races leaning in their favour, according to projections by CBS News, signalling a potential political shift in the Lone Star State during the 2026 US midterm elections. According to CBS News estimates, Democratic candidates James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa have established substantial leads over their Republican opponents in the Texas Senate and gubernatorial contests, respectively.

In the Texas gubernatorial race, Democrat Gina Hinojosa was leading Republican Greg Abbott with 57.2 per cent of the votes, against Abbott's 41.6 per cent, with 54 per cent of ballots counted, according to CBS News. Similarly, in the Senate contest, Democratic candidate James Talarico was ahead of Republican Ken Paxton, securing 59.4 per cent of the votes compared to Paxton's 39.1 per cent, with 53 per cent of ballots counted, CBS News reported.

Both contests are leaning towards Democratic, although the results were yet to be finalised. The early leads are particularly significant for Democrats, as the party has not won a statewide election in Texas in more than three decades.

The developments have placed Texas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, at the centre of attention in the midterm elections, with Democrats appearing competitive in two of the state's most prominent electoral contests. Meanwhile, Democrats are also showing strength in Kansas, also a red state, where the US Senate race is leaning towards Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton.

According to NBC News, the Kansas Senate contest leans Democratic, indicating at least 75 per cent confidence in the projected outcome. The developments in Texas and Kansas add to the emerging picture of Democratic gains across several states, as the 2026 midterm elections determine the balance of power in the US Congress and the political direction of President Donald Trump's administration. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026