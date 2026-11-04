US Midterms: Big night for African-American community; Byron Donalds wins Florida guv race, Lance Bottoms wins Georgia

African American candidates have made history in the 2026 US midterm elections, with Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becoming the first African American woman to win a gubernatorial election in the country, while Republican Byron Donalds is set to become Florida's first African American governor. According to CBS News, Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia's gubernatorial election, becoming the state's first woman governor, its first African American governor and the first African American woman to serve as governor of any US state.

Her victory also marks the first time a Democrat has won Georgia's gubernatorial election since 1998. With 75 per cent of the votes counted, Bottoms secured 1,833,374 votes, accounting for 55.4 per cent of the total, while Jackson received 1,478,243 votes, or 44.6 per cent, according to the figures by CBS News.

Bottoms, who previously served in the Biden administration, defeated Jackson, who had received an endorsement from US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida's gubernatorial race, becoming the state's first African American governor, according to projections by CBS News.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted, Donalds secured 4,091,479 votes, representing 50.1 per cent, while Jolly received 3,973,714 votes, or 48.6 per cent. Donalds' victory also marks a significant milestone nationally, as he is set to become the first African American Republican elected governor in US history. Only three African American governors had previously been elected nationwide, all of them Democrats.

The victory also extends Republican control of Florida's governor's office following eight years under outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Celebrating his victory, Donalds delivered a message to US President Donald Trump, declaring, "Mr President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red."

Donalds revealed that Trump was the second person to call him following his victory. He thanked the President for his support and for standing by him throughout the gubernatorial campaign. He also praised outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership over the past eight years, expressing his intention to build on his legacy and maintain Florida's position.

Donalds vowed to work towards keeping Florida "the very best state in America". Following his projected victory, Donalds also expressed gratitude to Florida voters in a post on X, outlining his priorities for the state.

"THANK YOU FLORIDA! I am humbled and grateful beyond measure. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have. We are going to make life in Florida more affordable. We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly. Florida is the envy of the nation. I will fight day and night to keep it that way and to lift our state to even greater heights. God Bless you, God Bless Florida, and God Bless America," the post read. The victories of Bottoms and Donalds mark historic milestones in the 2026 gubernatorial elections, with Georgia electing its first woman and African American governor and Florida set to have its first African American governor. Their victories have brought questions of representation and political history into focus during this year's midterm elections. (ANI)