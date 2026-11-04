Democrats take control of Congress; Trump posts picture of 'Veto' embossed cap, but says "willing to accept results'

Acknowledging the loss Trump stayed defiant posting a picture of the Red Maga cap with Veto embossed on it, indicating that he would seek to take the fight to the Democrats in Congress.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:31 IST
Democrats take control of Congress; Trump posts picture of 'Veto' embossed cap, but says "willing to accept results'
US President Donald Trump (Photo/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI

There is no stopping the Blue wave in the US Mid Terms as Democrats are projected to gain controlf of the US Congress flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate as per projections by US networks. CNN reported that Democrats capitalized on President Donald Trump’s historic unpopularity to win a major victory and significant power to check Trump and his administration over the final two years of his presidency.

Acknowledging the loss Trump stayed defiant posting a picture of the Red Maga cap with Veto embossed on it, indicating that he would seek to take the fight to the Democrats in Congress. Reflecting on the results he said, "I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump also told the New York Times that he will accept the results of the US Mid Terms and was prepared to work with Democrats. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results...We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

Earlier, Trump sought to absolve himself as Republicans face a Blue Tsunami with the Democrats projected to flip the US House of Representatives and gain majorly in the Senate after the Mid-term polls. Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that he wasn't on the ballot and that if he were the Reds would have won by a landslide. During the Mid-term campaign the US President had reached out to voters asking them to pretend that he 'was on the ballot'.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted on Truth Social. According to Fox News, four key groups shifted away from the GOP. Young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters turned against Republicans in large numbers, blaming the Iran war and tariffs.

This saw Democrats sweep through even starkly red territory including winning a Senate seat in South Carolina and another in Texas which has not voted Democrat since 1994. The blue wave even broke through nearly 100 years of Republican dominance in Jansas winning the senate seat. CNN reported that the voters appear to have considered inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voters’ concern about Trump’s conduct and self-enrichment.

A Democratic House majority could substantially increase congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump and his administration through committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas. Democrats control of Senate means they will be able to block President Trump's nominees, and can have a better chance at passing legislations. (ANI)

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