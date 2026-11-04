‌President Donald ​Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role ‌in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the US House ‌and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

In an ‌interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto ⁠it. "They'll ​send over ⁠things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And ⁠after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call ​and they'll say, 'How do we get this ⁠stuff done?' And we'll work together."

Trump said the war in ⁠Iran ​had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters backed his handling of it. "I think a part ⁠of it was Iran, but at the same ⁠time people ⁠understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he said.