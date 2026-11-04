Trump acknowledges Iran role in Democratic sweep

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:59 IST
Trump acknowledges Iran role in Democratic sweep

‌President Donald ​Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role ‌in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the US House ‌and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

In an ‌interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto ⁠it. "They'll ​send over ⁠things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And ⁠after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call ​and they'll say, 'How do we get this ⁠stuff done?' And we'll work together."

Trump said the war in ⁠Iran ​had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters backed his handling of it. "I think a part ⁠of it was Iran, but at the same ⁠time people ⁠understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he said.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026