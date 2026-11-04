Russia hits power stations in Ukraine's regions of Kyiv, Zhytomyr

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 11:27 IST
Russia hits power stations in Ukraine's regions of Kyiv, Zhytomyr

Russia has hit two power ​stations in Ukraine's regions of Kyiv ​and Zhytomyr, the Russian ‌defence ministry ​said on Telegram on Wednesday, keeping up nearly daily strikes on its neighbour's energy facilities ‌amid falling temperatures. The strikes, which also targeted a cargo vessel at sea near Odesa, follow Tuesday's bombardments with missiles and drones that knocked out power to ‌swathes of Ukraine, a week before US-brokered peace talks were set to ‌resume.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia hit the regions of Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Rivne, in addition to the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service and local officials said ⁠in statements on ​the messaging ⁠app. Russia-held Crimea ordered power cuts after an accident outside the region, a Moscow-installed official said, ⁠and a drone attack near the southern city of Krasnodar next to Crimea set ​fire to a logistics hub of Russian retailer Ozon.

The cause ⁠of the incident in the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 was not ⁠immediately ​clear. The neighbours deny deliberately targeting civilians in the war that started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Last month, a Kremlin ⁠aide said Moscow's attitude to three-way peace talks with Ukraine and the United ⁠States would depend ⁠in part on whether Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on Russia's National Unity Day, a public holiday observed ‌on Nov. ‌4.

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