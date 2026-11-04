Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey world championship involvement if Russian team takes part

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 13:14 IST
Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey world championship involvement if Russian team takes part

Czech ​carmaker ‌Skoda Auto, part ​of the Volkswagen ‌group, would reassess its involvement in the Ice Hockey ‌World Championship if the ‌Russian national team takes part in the tournament, ⁠the ​company ⁠said on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration ⁠for Sport (CAS) ruled ​last week to allow Russia ⁠to compete in International ⁠Ice ​Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the ⁠governing body's decision to exclude ⁠Russian ⁠teams following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in ‌2022.

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