Skoda Auto to reassess ice hockey world championship involvement if Russian team takes part
Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, would reassess its involvement in the Ice Hockey World Championship if the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, the company said on Wednesday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.