Novo Nordisk Q3 profit beats forecast; raises 2026 guidance
Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.
Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.
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