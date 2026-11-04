Australia's Goodman Group joins with Digital Realty on NextDC share purchase offer

​Australian property ​firm Goodman Group ‌and Digital ​Realty on Wednesday offered to ‌buy up to 9.9% of embattled data centre operator NextDC in a ‌deal worth about A$650 ‌million ($453.25 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. NextDC, Goodman ⁠Group ​and ⁠Digital Realty did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment from ​Reuters sent outside Australian and US ⁠business hours.

Goodman Group and Digital ⁠Realty ​are offering to buy the shares at A$9.50 each, ⁠a 45.5% premium to NextDC's ⁠closing ⁠price on Wednesday of A$6.53. ($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars)