Ian Healy calls for Xavier Bartlett in Australia's Test set-up ahead of Ashes 2027

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy called for changes in the team, particularly in pace bowling in order to win the next Ashes series in 2027 in UK. The 2023 World Test champions continue to underwhelm as an inconsistent batting display and patchy performances from bowlers continued their losing streak in Test series in South Africa, going down to the WTC crown holders in the final Test to lose the series 2-1. Be it the form of batter Marnus Labuschagne, the age of successful pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood or the form of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, there are plenty of answers that Aussies needs ahead in their road in WTC cycle 2025-27.

Saying as quoted by SEN, on if Australia can win the Ashes during their tour to UK next year, Healy said they cannot and he does not see changes happening in the batting line-up despite underwhelming performances. He also pointed out how Josh Inglis, who scored a ton in the final Test, has been around the squad for four years as a second wicket-keeping option. "No, it cannot (win the Ashes in UK), because it does not seem to be happening with our batters, does it? Our batters are not coming in and making hundreds early doors. Josh Inglis did, but he has been around the squad for about four years, they have carried him as a second wicketkeeper and a handy batsman," he said.

He called for Aussie white-ball pacer Xavier Bartlett to be included in scheme of things in Tests and also give some exposure to Victoria's Fergus O'Neill of "pressure of fast bowling in Tests". "Wholesale changes, not really (to everything), but we better get a fast bowler going. Xavier Bartlett, I would like to see him have a Test here or there. Get him away from white-ball cricket too. He's got a very successful role to play in red ball. We would better start getting he and Fergus O'Neill from Victoria a bit of exposure to the pressure of fast bowling in Tests," he said.

In 12 ODIs, Bartlett has 23 wickets, with two four-wicket hauls at an average of 21.91. In 22 T20Is, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 22.83. In 34 first-class matches for Queensland, Bartlett has taken 127 scalps at an average of just over 24, with eight four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls. Fergus has 205 wickets in 53 first-class matches at an average of 20.32, with eight four-fers, 11 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer. He was the top wicket-taker for Victoria (fifth overall) in the last Sheffield Shield, with 35 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.80, with best figures of 5/26.

On taking a call on soon-to-turn 39 year old spinner Nathan Lyon, who has been underwhelming this year, said that it is time to make a tough call on him, but not rule him out. He suggested that the veteran has a "bowl-off" in the Shield cricket against younger spinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli, pointing that he has not bowled consistently as he did in the past and does not generate the same turn and bounce. "Yes, it is time (for tough call on Lyon). But not to rule him out. I have got him in a bowl-off in the next two Shield games. He has got to show me some form in these two Shield games. I am even giving him the third one off to be getting ready for the Tests, even if he is bowling very well. He did not bowl consistently well enough for me. He didn't turn and bounce the ball, like he has in the past. I have got him in a bowl off with the likes of Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli," said Healy.

This year across four Tests, Lyon has picked 10 wickets at an average of 41.20, with best figures of 3/25. In the tour to South Africa, he was outshined by Simon Harmer, who took 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 29.35, with a ten-wicket haul in the final Test. Lyon had taken just six wickets at an average of 43.66, with best figures of 2/58. Aussies' next assignment will be the home Test series against New Zealand, consisting of four-matches from December 9 onwards. (ANI)