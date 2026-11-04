Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 13:01 IST
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s ​open US Senate seat on Tuesday, ​according to media projections, becoming ‌the first ​Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

El-Sayed’s victory in ‌the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. El-Sayed, 42, a former public ‌health official, focused on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. ‌His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program championed by progressives in his party.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats ⁠to take ​control. His opponent Mike ⁠Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national ⁠Republicans and had sought to cast El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties ​to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by ⁠evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers also devoted significant effort to courting Jewish voters ⁠who ​may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. But Rogers struggled to overcome ⁠voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he ⁠broke with the ⁠president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring ‌down costs ‌for businesses and consumers.

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