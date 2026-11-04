US administration remains same after Democrat victory, Berlin says

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 13:49 IST
US administration remains same after Democrat victory, Berlin says

German ​Defence ‌Minister Boris Pistorius ​on Wednesday congratulated ‌US Democrats on a "historic victory" in Congress, while noting ‌the US administration ‌will remain the same and Berlin will continue trustfully ⁠cooperating with ​it.

Speaking ⁠at the Berlin Security ⁠Conference, Pistorius added he did ​not know what President ⁠Donald Trump's plans for ⁠the ​near future looked like but that ⁠Berlin would reach out ⁠to ⁠both Democrats and Republicans.

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