US administration remains same after Democrat victory, Berlin says

German ​Defence ‌Minister Boris Pistorius ​on Wednesday congratulated ‌US Democrats on a "historic victory" in Congress, while noting ‌the US administration ‌will remain the same and Berlin will continue trustfully ⁠cooperating with ​it.

Speaking ⁠at the Berlin Security ⁠Conference, Pistorius added he did ​not know what President ⁠Donald Trump's plans for ⁠the ​near future looked like but that ⁠Berlin would reach out ⁠to ⁠both Democrats and Republicans.