"Demonstration of how people’s collective strength can defeat authoritarianism": Venugopal reacts to US midterm poll results

Taking to social media platform X, the senior Congress leader asserted that "change is in the air" and emphasised that true democracy rests in the hands of everyday citizens rather than influential elites.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 16:20 IST
"Demonstration of how people’s collective strength can defeat authoritarianism": Venugopal reacts to US midterm poll results
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday hailed the outcome of the US midterm elections, calling it a "powerful demonstration" of the collective strength of ordinary citizens against authoritarian tendencies, corporate backing, and polarising media ecosystems. Taking to social media platform X, the senior Congress leader asserted that "change is in the air" and emphasised that true democracy rests in the hands of everyday citizens rather than influential elites.

"Change is in the air. The midterm results in the US are a powerful demonstration of how people’s collective strength can take on and defeat authoritarian tendencies, even when they are backed by big corporations, a compromised media ecosystem, and algorithm-driven social media platforms that amplify division, hatred, and anti-people politicians," Venugopal said. Highlighting the essence of democratic institutions and civic engagement, the Congress MP noted that elections serve as a vital reminder that power belongs to the electorate.

"They remind us that democracy ultimately belongs not to billionaires, powerful interests, or technology platforms, but to ordinary citizens who choose to participate, organise, and make their voices heard," he stated. Drawing parallels to the political landscape, Venugopal asserted that solidarity among citizens can triumph over formidable obstacles, concluding his message with a rally call for the opposition bloc.

"When people come together in solidarity and refuse to surrender their rights and freedoms, they can overcome even the most formidable forces aligned against them. The People, United, Shall Always Be Victorious. INDIA, United," he added. The US midterm election results have strengthened the Democratic Party's position in Congress, giving it greater scope to challenge President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and intensify scrutiny of his administration during the remaining two years of his presidency.

The Democrats made significant electoral gains in the November 3 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party had secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican hold over the House and Senate. The Democratic gains included victories in traditionally Republican-leaning states, with the party making breakthroughs in Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina.

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office. Democrat James Talarico was also projected to win the state's Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall, securing a historic Senate victory for the party in a state that had not elected a Democrat to the chamber in 94 years, according to CBS News.

Democrats also secured victories in Iowa, where Rob Sand won the gubernatorial race and Josh Turek led the Senate contest, according to CBS News. The electoral developments have reshaped the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats expected to gain greater authority to scrutinise President Donald Trump's administration, influence legislation and exercise oversight over federal policies. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026