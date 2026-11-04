Soccer-Fonseca leaves Lyon to become Sporting coach
Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as manager of Sporting after more than a year and a half in charge of Olympique Lyonnais, the French side said on Wednesday.
Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as manager of Sporting after more than a year and a half in charge of Olympique Lyonnais, the French side said on Wednesday.
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