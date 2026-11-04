Soccer-Andorra teammate defends Owono after collision with Tenerife player De Miguel

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 16:14 IST
Soccer-Andorra teammate defends Owono after collision with Tenerife player De Miguel

FC Andorra centre-back Lautaro Spatz defended ​teammate Jesus Owono on social media ​following his collision with ‌Tenerife forward ​Jesus De Miguel on Monday, which preceded the player's death the next day. Owono deactivated his Instagram account ‌on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting 'murderer' on his posts. Andorra said that they were offering psychological support to anyone at the club who ‌needed it following De Miguel's death.

Spatz said Owono had been deeply affected ‌by this week's events. "I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened," Spatz said on social media.

"Those ⁠of ​us who know him ⁠know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, ⁠and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone." "In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but ​no one could imagine that one of them might end with such ⁠tragic consequences," continued Spatz, also sending his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife.

The Equatoguinean Football ⁠Federation ​expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief. Owono ⁠has made 47 international appearances for Equatorial Guinea.

Can Vidalet goalkeeper Michel Owono said on ⁠social media that ⁠he was receiving racist abuse, with people confusing him with the Andorra player. Spanish national police have opened a routine ‌investigation into ‌De Miguel's death.

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