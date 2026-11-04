Hungary opens communist-era informer files in belated reckoning with Cold War past

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 16:15 IST
Hungary opens communist-era informer files in belated reckoning with Cold War past

Hungary released tens of thousands of Communist-era secret ​police files in an online public database ​on Wednesday, opening a window ‌onto the ​vast informer network used to spy on citizens during decades of one-party rule. The historic move more than 36 years after the collapse ‌of communism is part of centre-right Prime Minister Peter Magyar's pledge to make the records public and allow Hungarians to come to terms with their totalitarian past.

"We are implementing now, after 36 years ... ‌what was the promise of the change of regime," Magyar told a briefing at the archives, ‌adding that some 60,000 names have now been made public. Additional files will be uploaded by February 2027 but the files are far from complete, as many were destroyed in 1956 during Hungary's anti-Soviet uprising and also in 1988-1989.

"I ask ⁠everyone ​to treat this long ⁠overdue publication of documents with dignity and humanity ... as many families will now face difficult information often related to a ⁠deceased member of their family ... It is impossible to process a trauma without discussion and asking questions," Magyar ​added. Although Communist rule ended in 1989, Hungary delayed fully opening the files due to a ⁠lack of strong political will from successive governments. So far, apart from researchers, ordinary people had been limited to viewing ⁠records ​about themselves or close relatives. From Wednesday, anyone can search the online database for names linked to the former state security services.

During the Cold War, secret police agencies in ⁠eastern Europe relied on collaborators drawn from the public, often via blackmail, threats or rewards. Former Prime Minister Viktor ⁠Orban said on ⁠Tuesday that Communist secret services had tried to recruit him as an informer while he was doing his military service but he refused, and later ‌became the target ‌of heavy police surveillance.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026