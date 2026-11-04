Boxing-Paul says he will retire from boxing if he loses to Doumbe

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 16:15 IST
Boxing-Paul says he will retire from boxing if he loses to Doumbe

Jake Paul said he would retire ​from boxing if he loses to ​former kickboxing world champion ‌and mixed ​martial arts fighter Cedric Doumbe when they meet in Dubai on December 24. The eight-round cruiserweight bout will ‌be the American's first fight since a sixth-round stoppage defeat by former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami last December, a setback that left the 29-year-old with ‌a broken jaw and required multiple surgeries.

"This is a dangerous fight," Paul ‌said in a social media video on Tuesday. "Cedric has been in there with killers his whole career. He's a two-time world champion and he's not scared of anybody... If he ⁠wins, I ​will hang up ⁠the gloves and call it a day, but if he loses, the man who calls himself 'The ⁠Best' just got beat up by a YouTuber with a titanium jaw."

Doumbe, a two-time ​kickboxing world champion with a 75-7-1 record and 45 knockouts, has spent ⁠most of his combat sports career outside the boxing ring. Since switching to mixed martial arts, ⁠the ​34-year-old has won six of his seven professional bouts, including a nine-second stoppage of Jordan Zebo in September 2023.

Paul, who made his name as ⁠a social media personality before entering professional boxing, has a 12-2 record, with losses ⁠to Britain's ⁠Tommy Fury and Joshua. Paul and Doumbe will face the media at promotional events in Paris on November 10 and Dubai ‌two days ‌later.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026