Soccer-Barcelona's Rodri ruled out of Atletico clash with hamstring injury
Barcelona midfielder Rodri will miss Sunday's LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Wednesday.
Barcelona midfielder Rodri will miss Sunday's LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Wednesday.
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