QUOTES8-International politicians react to Democrats winning US midterms

Governments and politicians around the world reacted to the Democrats winning the US midterm elections, a result that could have major implications for global trade, security and energy prices.

Here is a selection of the reactions: SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON X

"Yesterday, the American people voted against policies that only serve to impoverish people. ​Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate denial and against the privileges of the elites. "It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain."

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE ​TO REUTERS "This is a powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters.

"Voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to ‌us than the president ​and the administration have stood for, for example on climate and environment, and in foreign policy and development aid policy." TAIWANESE FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in the US midterm elections. Our country's policy toward the United States has always been guided by the principles of non-partisanship, building broad-based goodwill, and active engagement, and has long enjoyed the consistent support of parties in the US Congress, and the executive branch. Building on this foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to deepen comprehensive cooperation with the United States across various fields —including security, trade, technology, and education — to ensure that the US Congress and local governments continue to prioritize and support US-Taiwan relations and issues of mutual concern." SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ‌TO REPORTERS

Ramaphosa told reporters the results will "introduce a new era in world relations." "We have seen that the Democrats have taken control of the Senate and of the House, and the people of America have spoken."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT VICE PRESIDENT CHRISTEL SCHALDEMOSE ON X "Not because everything now changes for the better, but because it could benefit the support for Ukraine, the green transition, and relations with the rest of the world."

"But the EU must continue the course of standing stronger and standing on its own two feet. That's not up for debate." GREEK GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN PAVLOS MARINAKIS ON LOCAL SKAI TELEVISION

"Greek-American relations will remain strong. The United States is our strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major agreements. Nothing will be affected by this outcome. It is obvious that we respect every outcome; the conclusions are clear." "Beyond that, what I can tell you is that it appears that on the key committees there will be individuals with whom the Greek government has very good relations, and that is important for the country."

RUSSIAN DEPUTY FOREIGN ‌MINISTER SERGEI RYABKOV, QUOTED BY RUSSIAN STATE NEWS AGENCY RIA "Let's wait for the final results. The Democratic Party leadership's approach to relations with Russia is sharply negative. There is nothing new about that."

"Our principled and consistent line regarding Ukraine — as well as our foreign policy in general — is not based on short-term considerations and, naturally, does not depend on the fluctuations of the political barometer in other countries. We will continue our work in accordance with the directives of the President of ‌the Russian Federation." JAPANESE CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY MINORU KIHARA AT A REGULAR PRESS BRIEFING

"Regardless of the outcome of this election, the Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policy. "As the international situation becomes turbulent and increasingly uncertain, a strong Japan-US alliance is essential for maximising Japan's national interests and for peace and stability in the international community."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER ROLAND LESCURE ON FRENCH TV CHANNEL BFM "Either he decides to rise above the fray — acknowledging that changes are necessary, particularly regarding gasoline prices, which directly affect people — and, I might add, he tones down his international involvement; or he does not."

"Frankly, this is something we will need to keep an eye on in the coming days." CO-LEADER OF GERMAN FAR-RIGHT PARTY AFD, ALICE WEIDEL ON GERMAN ONLINE NEWS OUTLET T-ONLINE

"Trump had promised his voters not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy... This broken promise has now come back to haunt the Republicans." CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS

"I think the outcome was as expected, although of course the Democrats' victory is huge. Even the Republican stronghold of Texas fell, and in some places Democrats gained positions after decades. "In my view, this means that until the end of President Trump's term, it will be all about impeachment and vetoes, and a certain kind of paralysis. On ⁠the other hand, President Trump will ​almost certainly continue to do exactly as he pleases.

Let's hope he finally returns to his promise to end the war in Ukraine ⁠and resolve the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz." IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER MOHAMMAD BAQER QALIBAF ON X

"Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare." ELON MUSK ON X

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time." BELGIAN DEFENCE MINISTER THEO FRANCKEN ON X

"Governing in the United States will be almost impossible in the coming years given the level of internal division and polarisation. As a European politician I will mainly look of course to trade policies, support to Ukraine and ⁠NATO." BERND LANGE, MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND HEAD OF THE PARLIAMENT'S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMITTEE:

"Crushing blow to Trump and his policies. Major victory for American democracy. Voters have spoken: Trump only cares about Trump. Now he's paying the price for it. No amount of shouting 'fake news' can change these facts. But what happens next? Will Republicans continue to stand behind Trump? Let's not be naive. He has spent past years largely governing around Congress.

Weakened Trump could become more aggressive and unpredictable. A lame duck could quickly turn into an angry duck. For EU, this is an opportunity ​and warning. More democratic influence could bring greater predictability and dialogue. But US protectionism won't disappear. EU cannot live at Trump's mercy! Transatlantic partnership matters but EU must be able to act independently and defend its interests." JORDAN BARDELLA, THE PRESIDENT OF FAR-RIGHT OPPOSITION PARTY NATIONAL RALLY IN FRANCE

"I am not American, and I am not a voter in the United States. Consequently, one must respect the verdict of the ballot box — including the results of these ⁠midterm elections, which, incidentally, are almost always unfavourable to the incumbent president. What is certain is that Donald Trump's second term differs quite significantly, in its philosophy and foreign policy, from his first, during which his political ambition was to withdraw the United States from major global conflicts. As it happens, American intervention regarding Iran carries very heavy consequences, not only for the US economy, in my view, but also for the European economy, particularly concerning the purchasing power of our own citizens, given the rise in oil prices. So, yes, there is most certainly a link." INES SCHWERDTNER, JOINT LEADER OF GERMANY'S LEFT PARTY:

"This is a crashing defeat for the ⁠global Right." KREMLIN ​PRESS SECRETARY DMITRY PESKOV, RESPONDING QUESTION FROM RUSSIAN STATE TV JOURNALIST

"President Trump remains in office. We sincerely hope that he will continue his peacemaking efforts. There is already some groundwork in place. Another round of trilateral talks is coming up very soon. These include successful peacemaking and humanitarian initiatives. We hope that all of this will continue. Ultimately, this is an internal American matter." BARACK OBAMA ON X

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties ⁠who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

SOCIOLOGIST DAN DUNGACIU, VICE-PRESIDENT OF ROMANIA'S OPPOSITION HARD RIGHT ALLIANCE FOR UNITING ROMANIANS (AUR) "The news of Donald Trump's political death is 'greatly exaggerated.'"

"Donald Trump does not automatically become ⁠a powerless president. Instead, he moves from a presidency backed by Republican majorities to one in which the executive and Congress will check each other ⁠much more intensely. The paradox is that Trump can continue to be a very strong executive president, but with considerably reduced legislative capacity." "We will have a president who wants the war to end and a Senate that will probably push for it to continue. But given the real powers involved and the balance of power, we shouldn't count on major changes here either."

"Moreover, the idea that Republicans and Democrats have radically different options regarding America's involvement or presence in Europe is naive. "No one will go back to Biden's strategic vision, even if we have a Democrat in the White House in the future."

MATTEO SALVINI, LEADER OF FAR-RIGHT LEAGUE PARTY, PART OF ITALY'S RULING COALITION "Democracy works, in a free country like the United States, and ‌when a people vote, their vote must always be respected and understood.

"We believe that the ‌American result was influenced above all by the wars, international tensions and the increase in the cost of living, the consequences of which fall directly on families. The hope is that this vote can represent an acceleration towards the end of the conflicts and ​a return to peace."