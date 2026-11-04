UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 19:12 IST
UK minister formally intervenes in Sky's £1.6 billion ITV deal

​British culture ‌minister Lisa Nandy ​formally intervened in Sky's proposed ‌acquisition of ITV's broadcast business on Wednesday, saying shehad asked the Competition and ‌Markets Authority and Ofcom to ‌provide reports on the impact of the deal by January 27.

Nandy said last ⁠month ​she ⁠was minded to intervene in the £1.6 ⁠billion ($2.15 billion) deal, citing concerns ​about its potential impact on news plurality, ⁠Sky's influence over the media landscape ⁠and ​the availability of a broad range of programming. Nandy said she ⁠would update parliament after considering both reports.

($1 = ⁠0.7433 ⁠pounds)

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