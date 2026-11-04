Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:22 IST
Chinese genetic firm Novogene sues US over military designation

Chinese ​genetic ​sequencing ‌firm Novogene sued the ​Pentagon late Tuesday ‌in U.S. District Court in Washington over its inclusion on ‌a US list ‌of companies allegedly aiding Beijing's military. In June, the Defense ⁠Department ​added ⁠Novogene, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba internet ⁠search provider Baidu and automakers ​BYD and NIO and others to ⁠its list of "Chinese military ⁠companies" that ​prohibits the Defense Department from contracting ⁠directly with the firms.

A number ⁠of ⁠Chinese firms have sued the Pentagon ‌over ‌the designations.

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