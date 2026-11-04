European lawmakers push to weaken car CO2 emissions targets
European Union lawmakers backed proposals on Wednesday to weaken EU car emissions and corporate fleet targets, easing requirements on automakers to maximise zero-emission vehicle sales from 2035. The European Union had been on course to end new sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035, but under pressure from industry, the European Commission late last year proposed softening the target for cars to a 90% CO2 reduction.
The European Parliament's environment committee backed instead a proposal from three mainstream party groups for an 87.5% cut, with a 7.5% top-up from production using low-carbon steel made in the European Union. After the committee votes on Wednesday, the full EU assembly is due to vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the Council, the grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the issue.
Parliamentary committees also voted on Wednesday to downgrade mandatory targets set on future shares of zero-emission cars in corporate fleets to "aspirational" goals.