European lawmakers push to weaken car CO2 emissions targets

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:42 IST
European lawmakers push to weaken car CO2 emissions targets

European Union lawmakers backed proposals on Wednesday to weaken EU car emissions and corporate ‌fleet targets, easing requirements on automakers to maximise zero-emission vehicle sales ‌from 2035. The European Union had been on course to end new sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035, but under pressure from industry, the European ⁠Commission ​late last year ⁠proposed softening the target for cars to a 90% CO2 reduction.

The European Parliament's ⁠environment committee backed instead a proposal from three mainstream party groups for ​an 87.5% cut, with a 7.5% top-up from production using low-carbon steel ⁠made in the European Union. After the committee votes on Wednesday, the full EU ⁠assembly is ​due to vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the ⁠Council, the grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the ⁠issue.

Parliamentary committees ⁠also voted on Wednesday to downgrade mandatory targets set on future shares of zero-emission cars in corporate fleets ‌to "aspirational" goals.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026