European Union lawmakers backed proposals on Wednesday to weaken EU car emissions and corporate ‌fleet targets, easing requirements on automakers to maximise zero-emission vehicle sales ‌from 2035. The European Union had been on course to end new sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035, but under pressure from industry, the European ⁠Commission ​late last year ⁠proposed softening the target for cars to a 90% CO2 reduction.

The European Parliament's ⁠environment committee backed instead a proposal from three mainstream party groups for ​an 87.5% cut, with a 7.5% top-up from production using low-carbon steel ⁠made in the European Union. After the committee votes on Wednesday, the full EU ⁠assembly is ​due to vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the ⁠Council, the grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the ⁠issue.

Parliamentary committees ⁠also voted on Wednesday to downgrade mandatory targets set on future shares of zero-emission cars in corporate fleets ‌to "aspirational" goals.