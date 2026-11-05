Hong Kong stocks jump on tech rally; China shares edge up
Hong Kong stocks jumped while China shares inched higher on Thursday as market sentiment recovered post-US midterms, with tech and gold shining while energy stumbled.
Hong Kong stocks jumped while China shares inched higher on Thursday as market sentiment recovered post-US midterms, with tech and gold shining while energy stumbled.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.