Can Africa’s FinTech Revolution Turn Financial Inclusion From a Carbon Burden Into a Climate Solution?

Africa's rapid expansion of digital financial services is creating an unexpected environmental contradiction. Bringing more people into the financial system can stimulate economic activity that increases carbon emissions, even as financial technology offers opportunities to reduce environmental pressures. The relationship becomes more promising when financial inclusion and technological innovation operate together, challenging assumptions about how digital finance contributes to sustainable development.

A study titled "Responsible FinTech and the Future of Digital Finance: The Moderating Role of Financial Inclusion in the FinTech–Environmental Sustainability Nexus in Africa," published in the journal Economies, investigates this relationship across 20 African countries. Authored by Stanley Emife Nwani, Fredrick Ikpesu, Olapeju Akorede Ikpesu and Sunday Enebeli-Uzor, the research examines how financial inclusion changes the environmental effects associated with financial technology.

Using data covering 2010–2025, the researchers find that financial inclusion independently corresponds with higher carbon emissions, while FinTech is associated with lower emissions. Their most significant finding concerns the interaction between the two: broader financial inclusion strengthens FinTech's emissions-reducing relationship, suggesting that sustainable digital finance depends on more than technological expansion or financial access alone.

Financial Inclusion Is Expanding, but Its Environmental Benefits Are Far from Guaranteed

Africa's financial transformation is unfolding against considerable environmental and economic pressures. Climate-related disruptions, including droughts, floods and changing rainfall patterns, threaten livelihoods and economic stability, while millions of people continue to face limited access to formal financial services. Digital finance has emerged as a means of addressing exclusion, particularly through mobile money, digital payments and technology-enabled lending.

However, the study identifies an important weakness in conventional approaches to financial inclusion. Expanding access to credit, savings and payment services can encourage entrepreneurship, production and household consumption, but the resulting economic activity may increase energy demand. Where businesses and infrastructure remain dependent on fossil fuels, improved financial access can contribute to environmental degradation.

The researchers examined this relationship using a balanced dataset covering 20 African economies, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania. The investigation drew on World Bank indicators, measuring environmental sustainability through carbon dioxide emissions per capita, financial inclusion through account ownership and FinTech through active mobile money accounts.

Their analysis incorporated economic growth, foreign direct investment and institutional quality, using dynamic statistical models designed to account for historical emissions patterns and relationships among economic variables. The dataset contained 320 country-year observations, with 300 observations used in the principal dynamic estimations, allowing the researchers to assess how financial development and environmental outcomes evolved together.

The researchers investigated whether the environmental relationship associated with FinTech changes depending on how widely financial services are accessible. This distinction shifts attention from technology adoption alone toward the financial conditions supporting its wider use.

More Access, More Emissions? The Contradiction at the Heart of Digital Finance

The research's first major finding challenges the assumption that greater financial inclusion necessarily supports greener economic development. In the baseline statistical model, financial inclusion produces a positive, statistically significant coefficient of 0.199 against carbon emissions, indicating that broader financial access is associated with higher emissions across the countries examined.

The researchers interpret this relationship through economic expansion. Financial inclusion enables businesses and households to obtain resources for investment, production and consumption, increasing activity in sectors such as transportation, construction, manufacturing and agriculture. Where these sectors depend on carbon-intensive energy, financial development can expand emissions alongside economic opportunity.

FinTech produces a contrasting result. Its baseline coefficient of −3.790 is statistically significant, indicating an association between greater adoption of financial technology and lower carbon emissions. The authors connect this finding to improved transaction efficiency, reduced dependence on physical banking infrastructure and opportunities to finance environmentally responsible activities.

Digital payments can reduce the need for some physical banking transactions, while technology-enabled financing can support renewable energy services. The researchers highlight arrangements such as pay-as-you-go solar financing as potential channels through which financial innovation can extend cleaner technologies to underserved households, although the study does not separately measure these mechanisms.

The most revealing result emerges when financial inclusion and FinTech are examined together. Their interaction produces a statistically significant coefficient of −0.061, indicating that the emissions-reducing relationship associated with FinTech becomes stronger as financial inclusion increases. The findings therefore suggest that technological innovation and financial accessibility can complement one another environmentally, even when wider financial access independently accompanies higher emissions.

This relationship is conditional rather than automatic. The standalone FinTech coefficient changes direction when the interaction is introduced, meaning its estimated association with emissions depends on the level of inclusion. The study consequently presents financial inclusion not simply as an environmental benefit or burden, but as a factor influencing how digital technology relates to emissions.

Why Digital Finance Cannot Deliver a Green Transition Without Stronger Institutions

The findings extend beyond financial technology to reveal how existing economic structures influence environmental outcomes. Carbon emissions display substantial persistence across the sampled economies, with previous emissions strongly predicting current levels. The researchers associate this pattern with established industrial systems, transportation infrastructure and energy arrangements that cannot be transformed through financial innovation alone.

Institutional quality emerges as another important consideration. Stronger governance is consistently associated with lower emissions in the estimated models, suggesting that regulatory enforcement, environmental policy implementation and institutional effectiveness can support the environmental benefits of financial development. Digital finance therefore operates within broader systems of economic governance rather than independently determining sustainability outcomes.

Foreign direct investment presents a more complicated relationship. Its coefficient is positively associated with emissions in the baseline model but becomes negative when the FinTech–financial inclusion interaction is included. The researchers interpret this difference as potentially reflecting how stronger financial ecosystems can support cleaner investment, although the estimates do not identify specific investment projects or establish the mechanism directly.

Additional statistical testing identifies predictive relationships operating in both directions among financial inclusion, FinTech and environmental sustainability. These results indicate that changes in financial development and environmental outcomes are interconnected over time, although such tests cannot independently establish that one variable directly causes the observed changes in another.

For policymakers, the research supports coordinating financial inclusion strategies with climate objectives. The authors recommend expanding green financing, supporting renewable energy loans, strengthening digital infrastructure and promoting financial products accessible to underserved businesses and households. They also emphasize digital literacy, regulatory certainty, consumer protection and cybersecurity as necessary elements of responsible FinTech development.

The findings point toward opportunities for financial institutions, technology providers and development agencies to connect financial access with environmentally sustainable investment. However, expanding digital accounts without considering the activities financed could reinforce emissions-intensive growth. Improving environmental performance requires attention to where financial resources flow, alongside the technologies facilitating their distribution.

The Next Test for Africa's FinTech Revolution Is Environmental, Not Just Financial

The research contributes to the debate by demonstrating that financial inclusion significantly changes the relationship between FinTech and carbon emissions. Its multi-country coverage, dynamic estimation methods and additional statistical checks strengthen the evidence for this interaction, while highlighting the importance of examining digital finance within its institutional and economic context.

Nevertheless, its findings require careful interpretation. Active mobile money accounts represent only one dimension of FinTech, while account ownership does not establish how frequently financial services are used or whether they finance environmentally responsible activities. Carbon emissions provide an important environmental indicator but cannot capture every dimension of ecological sustainability.

The country-level analysis also cannot establish how outcomes differ among households, businesses or specific digital financial products. Although alternative statistical estimates support the principal interaction finding, the research does not directly quantify emissions reductions attributable to particular technologies, renewable energy investments or changes in financial behavior.

A more nuanced understanding of FinTech's environmental impact requires distinguishing between digital payments, lending and green investment platforms across different sectors and countries. More detailed evidence on energy systems, institutional conditions and financial-product adoption could clarify when digital inclusion reinforces sustainable investment and when it contributes to carbon-intensive expansion.

The broader development significance lies in the distinction between expanding finance and directing finance toward sustainable activity. Africa's digital transformation can improve financial participation, but greater access alone does not guarantee lower emissions. Equally, FinTech adoption does not operate independently of the financial systems and institutions surrounding it.