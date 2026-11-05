US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures steady after midterm rally; Nasdaq lags on chip weakness
Nasdaq futures dropped on Thursday as chip and data center-related stocks remained under pressure, while S&P 500 contracts were little changed after a surge in the last session following the Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory.
Qualcomm dropped 10.1% in premarket trading after the chipmaker fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter smartphone chip sales on sluggish demand and declining Apple-related revenue. Broader chip stocks extended losses after last session's fall, with Nvidia down 0.4%, Marvell Technology off 2.5% and Intel sliding 1.7%.
Chip stocks, along with companies linked to the AI infrastructure buildout, were down once again following the Democrats' election victory including in some key data-center states, where public opposition to the industry's rapid expansion has been growing. "Data center pauses will slow the pace of buildout into 2028 with ~30% of expected 2028 additions now at risk of being impacted," UBS strategists said in a note.
"The slowdown is a negative for Semis and AI infrastructure, but a lot is already priced into Semis with valuations nearing multi-year lows." Data center operators IREN, Hut 8, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell between 0.3% and 1.3%. Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius Group fell 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.
Utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the data center boom, including GE Vernova and Constellation Energy , were also trading lower. AI server makers Dell and HPE were down about 2% each. Most large-cap tech stocks meanwhile built on their gains from the last session as a slower AI buildout was seen as helping them.
Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Alphabet were up around 0.5% each. Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Tesla were down over 1% each, extending losses. Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates, including efforts to keep Republicans in control in Texas, the home state of both companies. At 5:04 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 258 points, or 0.48%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 181 points, or 0.63%.
The S&P 500 clocked its biggest one-day percentage gain in three months on Wednesday as the easing political uncertainty boosted risk appetite. Some analysts said that a divided government in Washington could lead to fewer sharp legislative changes and may even make it harder to agree on fiscal spending, given the US's deteriorating fiscal picture.
A sharp drop in oil prices in the previous session had also boosted risk sentiment. Brent crude futures were up over 1% on Thursday after dropping more than 8% on Wednesday. Crude oil prices have been in focus this year as concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict have driven sharp swings and stoked inflation worries.
Central banks around the world have acknowledged inflation remains elevated, with the US Federal Reserve even hiking its interest rates in September and markets pricing in another hike next month. At least three Fed officials including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin are slated to speak throughout the day, leading up to a crucial October jobs report due on Friday.
Among other stocks, credit-scoring firm Fair Isaac dropped 9% after missing fourth-quarter profit estimates, while Snapchat owner Snap slid 10.1% after missing third-quarter revenue estimates. AppLovin jumped 16.4% after the marketing platform beat third quarter profit estimates.