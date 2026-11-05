FACTBOX-Here are the Democrats emerging as potential 2028 White House contenders

With the midterm campaigns over, the race to succeed President Donald Trump is set to intensify, with a potentially sprawling field of Democrats already positioning for 2028 but no clear standard-bearer emerging. Potential contenders, including governors, senators and former candidates, spent the final weeks of ​the midterm campaign fanning out across states with early nominating contests after months of courting donors, raising their profiles and publishing books, familiar steps toward a White House run.

Republicans face a less crowded field, with Vice ​President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio the most widely discussed potential successors to Trump, who is constitutionally barred from being elected president ‌a third time. No one ​has formally entered the race for the November 2028 election. Here are the Democrats generating the most buzz, grouped by category and listed alphabetically.

GOVERNORS Several Democratic governors are seen as potential contenders, drawing early attention through travel, fundraising and growing national profiles.

ANDY BESHEAR The Kentucky governor became chair of the Democratic Governors Association this year, giving him a platform to promote his record in a heavily Republican state.

He has more than $2 million in his political action committee, according to Federal Election Commission filings, and has appeared at events in early nominating states including Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Beshear has stumped for Democratic candidates in presidential battlegrounds such as Wisconsin and Georgia.

In a September interview, he hinted at a 2028 run. "I ‌just won’t leave a broken country to my kids or to our future generations," he said. Strengths: He has been elected twice in a state Trump won by over 30 percentage points in 2024.

Vulnerabilities: He is not well known outside Kentucky, and his more bipartisan approach to politics may not appeal to Democratic primary voters. Opinion polls show many Democratic voters believe their party does not fight hard enough against Trump and his policies. GAVIN NEWSOM

California’s governor released a memoir in February and has visited the early presidential nominating states of Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He has almost $7 million in his political action committee, according to FEC data. In September, he told CNN he would not run if former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in 2024, entered the race.

In June, Newsom accused Trump of directing the Justice Department to undertake a politically motivated investigation of him and his wife because he is considering a presidential run. Strengths: Newsom has built a national profile through sharp criticism of Trump.

Vulnerabilities: California has ‌some of the highest gasoline prices, taxes and homelessness rates in the US, issues that Republicans would likely seek to capitalize on if he ran. JB PRITZKER

The Illinois governor has traveled to early nominating states including Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on November 1, Pritzker did not rule out a presidential run, saying that his focus remains on what is best for the people of Illinois and electing Democrats.

Pritzker has urged ‌Democrats to move aggressively once they take over Congress in January. He was set to release a detailed legislative roadmap, according to NBC News on November 4, a move possibly aimed at burnishing presidential ambitions. Pritzker won reelection as governor on November 3.

Strengths: Pritzker has gained a national profile by criticizing Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and federal immigration agents in US cities. An heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, Pritzker is a billionaire, giving him the ability to be less reliant on donors. Vulnerabilities: His wealth could open him to attacks from rivals casting him as out of step with voters facing economic hardship – or overly reliant on his personal fortune.

JOSH SHAPIRO The Pennsylvania governor released a memoir this year and in October launched a federal political action committee, creating a vehicle to raise money for Democratic candidates and potentially support his future presidential campaign.

When asked about a potential White House run on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on November 1, Shapiro – who won reelection on November 3 – said he was solely focused on helping Democrats win their midterm races in Pennsylvania. In April he was more direct. He said Democrats will need to have a conversation about the country’s direction after the midterm ⁠elections. “And I’ll be a part ​of that conversation,” he added.

Strengths: Shapiro is a popular governor in a major presidential swing state that Trump won in 2024. Vulnerabilities: Shapiro, ⁠who is Jewish, is viewed as a pro-Israel Democrat at a time when criticism of Israel is rising among Democrats over Israel’s wars in Gaza and Iran, although he opposes the US- and Israeli-led war against Iran.

Other governors mentioned as possible contenders include Maryland’s Wes Moore – although he has said he is not running – and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. In May she appeared to rule out a run, before quickly backtracking, saying, “Never say never.” In an October interview on "Meet the Press" she did not rule out a run. PAST NATIONAL CANDIDATES

Two Democrats with prior presidential runs have taken early steps or openly ⁠discussed another run. PETE BUTTIGIEG

Buttigieg, who was unsuccessful in his 2020 campaign to become the Democratic nominee, was transportation secretary under former President Joe Biden. He has almost $7 million in his political action committee and has traveled to a range of early nominating states and presidential battleground states. In August, during a podcast interview, Buttigieg said, "I think I'm more inclined than not," when asked about a 2028 run. In September interviews he said he was focused on helping midterm Democratic candidates.

Strengths: Buttigieg is viewed as a sharp debater and has not been afraid to ​criticize Republicans on their own turf, including on the conservative Fox News channel. Vulnerabilities: In his unsuccessful 2020 campaign, he performed poorly with Black voters, a major party voting bloc. He has little executive experience, having served only as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, before becoming a cabinet secretary.

KAMALA HARRIS The former vice president has been one of the most explicit about running again after losing to Trump in 2024. “I might. I might. I ⁠am thinking about it,” she said in April. In October, on a podcast, she said she had not decided whether to run but promised a decision.

Harris rallied in support of Democratic candidates in six states during September and October, including Nevada, New Hampshire and the presidential battleground Michigan. Strengths: Harris has high name recognition and is polling well among Democratic voters in early 2028 surveys.

Vulnerabilities: If Harris runs again it would be her third presidential bid. Candidates who have previously run and lost are often viewed skeptically by primary voters. Her ties to Biden may also be problematic as some Democrats have said his delayed exit ⁠from ​the 2024 race hurt the party’s chances. US SENATORS

A number of Democratic US senators have fueled 2028 speculation. Two of them, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Georgia’s Jon Ossoff, have drawn sustained early scrutiny. The others include Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, Connecticut’s Chris Murphy and New Jersey’s Cory Booker. MARK KELLY

Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and US Navy pilot, has the largest cash stockpile of any potential 2028 Democratic candidate – over $26 million in his principal congressional committee, according to FEC filings. He campaigned in 23 states for Democrats this midterm cycle, according to his office. Strengths: He has won elected office in Arizona, a presidential swing state. He has credibility on gun control as the husband of former US Representative Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

Vulnerabilities: Kelly may be too moderate for a Democratic primary, which tends to attract more progressive voters. JON OSSOFF

Ossoff's profile has risen in recent months due to speeches castigating Trump as corrupt and unfit for office in unusually direct language ⁠that grabbed headlines. But he has denied he is planning a 2028 bid in recent public appearances, saying in an October debate during his reelection bid for the Senate he had "zero interest" in running for president.

He won reelection to the Senate on November 3. Strengths: Freshly reelected in a state that will be an important battleground in 2028, he is a young, skilled communicator whose star is rising fast among Democratic voters.

Vulnerabilities: He has minimal executive experience. ⁠He could struggle to win over progressives looking for a more left-wing firebrand. PROGRESSIVES

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ The US representative from New York, who identifies as a democratic ⁠socialist, is one of the country’s most prominent progressives and is seen as the likeliest heir to the movement that US Senator Bernie Sanders built through his two presidential campaigns.

In September she told the New York Times she would decide after the midterms whether to run for president. Strengths: Known as AOC, she is popular with many Democratic voters and regularly draws enthusiastic crowds at her public appearances.

Vulnerabilities: Republicans frequently portray her as a leading figure on the party’s left flank, pointing to her support for taxing the rich and government-funded programs. OTHERS

RAHM EMANUEL Emanuel is a former US representative, ambassador to Japan and White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama.

He has frequently said he is considering a presidential ‌bid and would wait until after the midterms to make a final decision. He argues the ‌party's moderate wing needs renewal. DARK HORSE CANDIDATES

History suggests that early polling and conventional wisdom can be misleading. Trump registered about 1% support among Republican primary voters when he launched his 2016 bid, while Bill Clinton polled below 1% in early ​Democratic surveys before winning the presidency in 1992.