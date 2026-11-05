Bulgaria says inspections after bomb threats against three aircraft identified no issues
Bulgaria said that inspections of three Ryanair aircraft, which received bomb threats and landed at Bulgarian airports earlier on Thursday, did not identify any issues. "Upon landing, the necessary inspections were carried out in accordance with the applicable procedures and no issues were identified," Bulgaria's transport ministry told Reuters.
Airport operations at both Sofia and Plovdiv airports have returned to normal, it said. (Reporting Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Renee Maltezou Editing by Tomasz Janowski)