Bulgaria says inspections after bomb threats against three aircraft identified no issues

​Bulgaria said ‌that inspections of ​three Ryanair aircraft, which ‌received bomb threats and landed at Bulgarian airports ‌earlier on Thursday, did ‌not identify any issues. "Upon landing, the necessary inspections ⁠were ​carried ⁠out in accordance with the ⁠applicable procedures and no ​issues were identified," Bulgaria's transport ⁠ministry told Reuters.

Airport ⁠operations ​at both Sofia and Plovdiv ⁠airports have returned to normal, ⁠it ⁠said. (Reporting Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Renee ‌Maltezou Editing ‌by Tomasz ​Janowski)