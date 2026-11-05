Romania says bomb threat on Wizz Air flight from Milan not confirmed
The Romanian intelligence agency said on Thursday that they have checked Wizz Air plane flight from Milan to Bucharest and bomb threat was not confirmed.
The Romanian intelligence agency said on Thursday that they have checked Wizz Air plane flight from Milan to Bucharest and bomb threat was not confirmed.
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