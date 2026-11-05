Binance, Deribit remove SignalPlus API keys after security issue

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 17:11 IST
Binance, Deribit remove SignalPlus API keys after security issue

​Binance and Deribit said on Thursday they have removed all ‌API keys linked to SignalPlus after the digital asset options and derivatives trading infrastructure platform reported a potential ‌security issue.

Binance said its own systems were ‌unaffected, adding that user funds remain safe. Derivatives exchange Deribit said it found no indication its systems or data were ⁠affected ​after an ⁠investigation.

"If you use SignalPlus for any other exchange platform, ⁠it's time to revoke all your API keys," Binance ​founder Changpeng Zhao said in a post on ⁠X. Last week, Binance customers pulled $3.64 billion, or 2.1% of its ⁠assets, ​as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange went back online on Sunday after hackers ⁠the FBI links to North Korea stole billions from the ⁠platform. ⁠The exchange said it covered 95% of the $6.3 billion of stolen assets.

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