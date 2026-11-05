DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 5

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 18:07 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 5

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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 TALLINN - Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein begins three-day working visit to Estonia, meets President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kristen ‌Michal and other senior officials and attends launch of Tallinn Digital Summit (to Nov.6)

BEIJING - At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema will pay a state visit to China (To Nov. 7) BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5)

WARSAW - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola meets Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk during her visit to Warsaw SEOUL - East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta visits South Korea for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung (to Nov. 7)

GRENADA - ‌Grenadian House of Representatives Election. MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Tonga's King Tupou VI in Berlin - 1030 GMT LUSAKA - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane will present the 2027 national budget - 1200 GMT

ANTALYA, Turkiye/TBILISI – Chinese Vice President Han Zheng visits Türkiye and Georgia. In Türkiye, he attends the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit as President Xi Jinping’s special representative (to Nov. 12) ROME - Pope Leo departs Rome ⁠to visit Uruguay, Argentina ​and Peru from November 6-17. - 0600 GMT

GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of ⁠the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place ⁠at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey (To Nov. 20) TOKYO - Vietnam's President To Lam holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MARSEILLE - Foreign ministers of G7 countries- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and U.S. - hold meeting in Marseille. They will also be joined by counterparts from Saudi Arabia, ​Egypt, South Korea, Kenya, Brazil and Ukraine BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 NAYPYIDAW – Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visits Myanmar and meets counterpart Tin Maung Swe ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit.

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan ⁠president Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be presenting his third budget BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest. MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic ⁠Victims

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, ​NOVEMBER 16

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, ⁠NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election Switzerland – Referendum ⁠Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of ⁠Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions. LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‌will visit Canada (To Dec. 12)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian Senate ‌Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on ​the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

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