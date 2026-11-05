Iran's foreign minister discusses 'latest progress' in diplomatic efforts with Saudi, Qatari counterparts

​Iran's ​Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed ​on Thursday in ‌separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts the "latest ‌progress" in diplomatic efforts ‌aimed at establishing stability in the region, the Iranian ⁠foreign ​ministry ⁠said.

Talks between Riyadh and Tehran ⁠have been ongoing amid intensified ​attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ⁠on the kingdom, while Qatar ⁠has ​been mediating between the US and ⁠the Islamic Republic in an ⁠effort ⁠to end the wider war.