Iran's foreign minister discusses 'latest progress' in diplomatic efforts with Saudi, Qatari counterparts
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed on Thursday in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts the "latest progress" in diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
Talks between Riyadh and Tehran have been ongoing amid intensified attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom, while Qatar has been mediating between the US and the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the wider war.