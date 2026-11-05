Putin will not attend Britain's G20 summit, UK PM Burnham says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:03 IST
Putin will not attend Britain's G20 summit, UK PM Burnham says

Prime Minister Andy ‌Burnham has ​said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to a G20 summit in Britain because ‌of UK sanctions against him, The Economist newspaper reported on Thursday.

When asked if Putin would be invited, Burnham said: "No." The Economist reported that ‌Burnham had said Putin could not and would not be "disinvited" because ‌Russia was a member of the G20, but that the Russian leader "will not be coming because of an outstanding sanction".

Burnham's office did not comment further on ⁠the sanctions against ​Putin which ⁠Britain started imposing from 2022. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in September ⁠that Washington had invited Putin to a G20 meeting in Miami in December, ​saying it would provide an opportunity for him to engage with ⁠President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Russia remains a member of the ⁠G20 ​despite Western efforts to isolate it following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Leaders of host nations traditionally invite all members of ⁠the bloc to attend its annual summit. Next year's annual G20 summit will ⁠be held ⁠in November in the city of Manchester, the centre of a region in northwestern England where Burnham was ‌mayor.

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