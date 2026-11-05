The ​Nasdaq ​opened lower ‌on Thursday ​as losses in chip and ‌data center-related stocks weighed, while broader markets were muted after ‌a rally in the last ‌session on the back of Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average rose 330.63 points, or ⁠0.62%, at the open ​to 53,686.75. The S&P 500 ⁠fell 12.86 points, or 0.17%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,675.76, while the Nasdaq Composite ⁠dropped 198.95 points, or 0.77%, ⁠to 25,537.57 ⁠at the opening bell.