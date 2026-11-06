Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 20:47 IST
Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

​Firefly Aerospace will supply core ​engines for a ‌new ​rocket under development by satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile in a $1.3 billion ‌deal, underscoring a push among satellite companies to secure dependable access to space.

The engine deal, announced on Friday, is ‌a key part of new plans by AST SpaceMobile ‌to develop its own heavy-lift rocket named Blacklift as it races to deploy a satellite constellation for global cellular broadband service ⁠and ​wean itself ⁠off a reliance on third-party rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9. Firefly will ⁠build and supply 27 of its new Miranda ​engines and 9 in-space Vira engines for the first ⁠three Blacklift rockets under the agreement, which also grants a license ⁠to ​AST to eventually manufacture the engines itself.

AST said it is targeting late 2028 for the debut ⁠launch of Blacklift, an ambitious development timeline. The company said the ⁠rocket ⁠is "designed for reusability" and can loft up to five of its BlueBird satellites per ‌launch.

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