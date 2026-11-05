Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for energy infrastructure aid at Madrid summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to ​the Ibero-American Summit on Thursday ​to help his country rebuild and ‌maintain ​its war-damaged energy infrastructure, calling for urgent supplies of transformers, cables, generators and other electrical equipment.

Addressing leaders gathered in ‌Madrid, he said Russia had damaged every power plant in the country through missile and drone attacks, forcing energy workers to carry out constant repairs to prevent a nationwide ‌blackout.