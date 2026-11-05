Rajeev Chandrasekhar, PT Usha and Sadanandan Master meet President Murmu over alleged KPSC irregularities

A delegation comprising BJP Keralam chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajya Sabha MPs PT Usha and C Sadanandan Master met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to act on the Governor's recommendation for initiating proceedings under Article 317 of the Constitution over alleged corruption, nepotism and irregularities in the functioning of the Keralam Public Service Commission (KPSC). The delegation requested the President to make a reference to the Supreme Court for an inquiry into the allegations against the KPSC Chairman and members, as recommended by the Governor of Keralam.

In a representation dated October 26, submitted to the President, the MPs raised allegations of corruption, nepotism, examination manipulation, backdoor appointments and political interference in the functioning of the commission. They urged the President to give due consideration to the Governor's recommendation and initiate constitutional proceedings under Article 317, including a reference to the Supreme Court, wherever appropriate. The representation stated that the KPSC, established under Article 315 of the Constitution, is responsible for ensuring fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment to public services. However, it alleged that several recruitment-related controversies had undermined public confidence in the institution.

Citing findings of the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT), the MPs referred to a recruitment examination conducted on July 13, 2023, for senior positions in the Kerala State Planning Board. According to the representation, 10 questions carrying 58 marks were left unevaluated in the answer scripts of all 228 candidates, allegedly benefiting the candidate who secured the first rank. The representation further stated that the investigating agency had received 180 complaints relating to PSC examinations and identified nine examinations requiring further investigation. It also referred to complaints concerning the recruitment of DIET lecturers and Assistant Information Officers, including allegations relating to eligibility criteria and experience certificates.

The MPs also raised concerns over alleged nepotism and backdoor appointments, claiming that temporary and contractual employees with political connections continued to be engaged despite the availability of eligible candidates on established PSC rank lists. The representation highlighted protests by PSC rank holders and unemployed youth across Keralam, who have been demanding appointments, transparency and accountability. It also questioned the substantial salaries, allowances and benefits provided to the commission's Chairman and members, referring to salary revisions approved by the previous LDF government in 2025.

The MPs said the allegations were not merely political accusations but included matters examined by the Crime Branch SIT and brought before the Kerala High Court. They also referred to an earlier representation submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Keralam, on July 7, 2026, highlighting examination irregularities and recruitment controversies. Emphasising the constitutional procedure under Article 317, the representation stated that the members of a Public Service Commission could be proceeded against through an inquiry by the Supreme Court on a reference made by the President.

It further alleged that the members facing the accusations had refused to appear before the investigating officer, citing constitutional protection, and argued that an independent investigation was necessary to ensure a fair inquiry. The MPs also requested the President to grant their delegation an appointment to personally present the matter and submit relevant documents.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Chandrasekhar said the issue concerns the future of several young people in the state who have been protesting and staging strikes over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. "PT Usha ji, MP Sadanandan Master ji and myself met the President of India today and requested the President to act on the recommendation of the Governor of Keralam, where the Governor, under Article 317 of the Constitution, asked for a reference to be made to the Supreme Court of India on the ongoing corruption and the mal-governance in the Kerala Public Services Commission, the KPSC," he said.

"This impacts the fate of many Malayali youth who have been sitting in protest and striking for the last several months. Now, why this is an important issue for the nation and all Indians to know is because, at the same time, this struggle by the youth of Keralam," he added. (ANI)