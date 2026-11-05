Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:00 IST
Austrian court convicts fallen property tycoon Benko of aggravated fraud

​An Austrian ‌court convicted fallen ​property tycoon Rene Benko ‌of aggravated fraud on Thursday, sentencing him to two years ‌in prison at his third criminal ‌trial after two earlier convictions for insolvency-related fraud. The aggravated fraud ⁠charge ​centred ⁠on a roughly €5 million guarantee ($5.6 million) ⁠Benko gave Austrian industrialist ​Hans Peter Haselsteiner's family trust in ⁠November 2023 in relation to an ⁠investment ​in Signa shortly before its collapse. ⁠He was acquitted on a separate ⁠charge ⁠of insolvency-related fraud.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

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